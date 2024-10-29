Wait, Apple Pencil Pro is now cheaper than the original stylus in this pre-Black Friday deal

Black Friday is still a few weeks off, but we're stunned to see that Apple's most advanced iPad stylus is currently cheaper than the original. Amazon has reduced the price of the Apple Pencil Pro by 28% to $92.99. That's a record low price, beating Prime Day, and it compares to a price of $94.98 for the less-sophisticated original Apple Pencil, which was released in 2015.

Released in May, the new Apple Pencil Pro is aimed specifically at digital artists. It has the usual tilt and pressure sensitivity, but also has gesture support such as squeeze and barrel to change functions and access tools and haptic feedback for enhanced interaction. See our own Apple Pencil Pro review for more on what it can do (and why we love it).

Note that the Apple Pencil you need will depend on which iPad you have. The Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with this year's M2 iPad Airs, M4 iPad Pros and the new A17 Pro-chipped 7th gen iPad mini, which was released this month. See our Apple Pencil comparison for full compatibility details, and see our Apple Black Friday roundup for more deals.

Apple Pencil Pro

Was: $129

Now: $92.99 at Amazon

Save: $36.01 Overview: This is a record saving of 28% on Apple's newest and most sophisticated iPad stylus yet, which provides workflow boosts for digital artists and illustrators using the newest Apple tablets. New features include haptic feedback, a pinch gestures to control actions and access tools and a barrel roll feature to change brushes. The stylus also provides more precise control with improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. Features: new barrel roll, pinch gesture and haptic feedback. Improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. Compatible with this year's iPad Pro (M4), iPad Air (M2) and iPad mini (A17). Release date: May 2024 Price history: The best price we had seen until now was $98 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale earlier in October.



Price check: $129 at Best Buy Review consensus: We gave the new stylus 4 stars in our initial review. We were impressed with the new features, which were only held back by the fact that many apps hadn't yet introduced support at the time we wrote the review.

