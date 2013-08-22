Superheroes become slackers in impressionist paintings

Your favourite superheroes are put in depressingly realistic situations

Thanks to some of the greatest comic book artists of all time, the likes of Spider-Man, Batman and others were born. Quickly becoming favourites in both the comic and movie industries, their character design has remained an integral part of their success.

Here, artist and cartoonist William Wray has reimagined our favourite superheroes with a series of impressionist paintings. Depicting the heroes in a series of unforgiving and frankly, depressingly realistic situations, the paintings shine a whole new light on the characters.

The mix of colour and gorgeous strokes make this a series worth noticing. As sad as it may seem to witness these heroes in situations such as this, you can't fault the artistic flair and impressionist style that Wray has effortlessly showcased.

See more work from William Wray over on his website.

Have you seen any incredible superhero artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!