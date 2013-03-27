Topics

London landmarks reinvented as 3D paper art

By Graphic design  

This inventive range of 3D paper-cut greeting card showcase the British capital's landmarks in a new light.

3d london paper cut cards

Buckingham Palace is transformed into a beautiful 3D greeting card

With the 150th anniversary of the London Underground, the Olympics and the Queen's Jubilee, designers have been going crazy for London-based creations over the past 12 months.

Paper Tango is a London-based company specialising in origami-inspired gifts and three-dimensional greeting cards. Their latest range 'Spots London' is a series of pop-up cards showcasing various architectural landmarks including Big Ben, Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral, and other famous buildings.

The strong use of primary colours in each design is what makes these cards a stand-out creation. Like what you see? You can purchase the cards over on Paper Tango's Etsy store.

london 3D greeting card

london 3D greeting card

london 3D greeting card

london 3D greeting card

london 3D greeting card

See the rest of Paper Tango's London range, as well as their Paris cards, over on their website.

