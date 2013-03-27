London landmarks reinvented as 3D paper art

Buckingham Palace is transformed into a beautiful 3D greeting card

With the 150th anniversary of the London Underground, the Olympics and the Queen's Jubilee, designers have been going crazy for London-based creations over the past 12 months.

Paper Tango is a London-based company specialising in origami-inspired gifts and three-dimensional greeting cards. Their latest range 'Spots London' is a series of pop-up cards showcasing various architectural landmarks including Big Ben, Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral, and other famous buildings.

The strong use of primary colours in each design is what makes these cards a stand-out creation. Like what you see? You can purchase the cards over on Paper Tango's Etsy store.

See the rest of Paper Tango's London range, as well as their Paris cards, over on their website.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you tried your hand at papercraft? Let us know in the comments box below!