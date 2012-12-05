NASA releases free art book

They look like impressionist paintings - but these stunning images are actually satellite photos of the planet, taken by the US Geological Survey. And they've now been compiled by NASA into a new 158-page book titled 'Earth as Art'.
The coffee-table print book costs $44, or you can download it for free as a PDF or iPad app.
Using images from the Terra, Landsat 5, Landsat 7, EO-1, and Aqua satellites, this book has been explicitly created to celebrate Earth’s aesthetic beauty, from the surreal to the sublime.
Sensors on these satellites can measure light outside of the visible range, so the images show more than what is visible to the naked eye.
If art holds up a mirror to nature, then NASA can be said to have the biggest mirror around. We recommend you download this awesome book now and get a burst of visual inspiration for your designs!
