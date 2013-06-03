To minimalism and beyond! Superheroes go 8-bit

The superheroes are instantly recognisable despite the stripped back pixel appearance

In the past few years, we've become used to seeing our favourite 2D comic heroes become fully fleshed out in 3D movies. But this fun 8-bit series travels in exactly the opposite direction, immediately bringing out our inner kid.

Harking back to a time of old school video games and early consoles, illustrator Ercan Akkaya's pixellated approach strips each hero down to the very minimum amount of detail. And it's testimony to both the strength of the original character designs and the skill of Akkaya's illustrations that each remains instantly recognisable.

We're big fans of pixel art at Creative Bloq, and this series is a brilliant source of inspiration on a Monday. We love that Akkaya has ensured all the little details are in place - including Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield.

See more work from Ercan over on his behance page.

What's your favourite series of pixel art? Let us know in the comments box below!