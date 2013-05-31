Red Bull uses Adobe power to create art history

Red Bull and Adobe have just made art history, and they're inviting you to be part of it when it hits London as part of a three-day exhibition from 5-7 June 2013. After taking in LA, Oslo and Mexico City, London will host the Red Bull Collective Art exhibition, in partnership with Adobe, at Red Bull Studios, London Bridge. The exhibition is free of charge and open 11am-5pm each day.

You can find out more about the exhibition here, but in a nutshell more than 2,000 individual pieces of artwork (90 percent of which were created using tools available in Adobe Creative Cloud) have been brought together to create one piece of 'collective art' measuring a massive 1.3km in length.

Ground breaking

Each contributor had one hour to put their artistic stamp on the final piece of artwork, which is now being exhibited in a variety of unique settings around the world, giving members of the public the opportunity to see this ground-breaking piece of art.

To learn more about the project, you can visit the Red Bull Collective Art website where you can browse and interact with the inspirational pieces of art from around the globe - there are some examples below. You can also follow the social journey using #CreateNow and #RedBullCollectiveArt hashtags.

Click on the images below to see the enlarged versions:

