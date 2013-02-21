Adobe & Red Bull want your help creating world's biggest artwork

Today, Adobe and Red Bull announced an exciting new collective art project that will give creative talent from across the globe - everyone from designers and artists to photographers and publicists - the chance to take part in creating the biggest and most original piece of artwork the world has ever seen.

Adobe are inviting budding artists from 85 countries to take part in Red Bull Collective Art, a project which will layer multiple pieces of art created by different designers to make one collective piece. Each contributor has just one hour to put their artistic stamp on the final piece of artwork.

Head on over to the Art Collective site to watch the video introduction

The likes of Alberto Seveso, designer and illustrator Brian Yap, adventure illustrator Michael Startzman, art director Ryan Boyle and Adobe’s very own Russell Preston Brown have already started proceedings with their contributions.

Taking place between 11th and 24th March, you can register online from today to choose your one-hour slot. Once registered, you'll also recieve a free copy of Adobe Creative Cloud to help create your contribution. The artwork will then be exhibited across the world from 13th May.

