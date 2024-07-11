I’m amazed by this hyper-realistic Wimbledon tennis art

News
By
published

Werner Bronkhorst paints a heartwarming snapshot of the tournament.

Werner Bronkhorst painting for Wimbledon
(Image credit: Werner Bronkhorst)

The official Wimbledon Instagram page has shared a delightfully detailed art piece inspired by the iconic tennis tournament. With this year's games already in full swing, the stunning painterly piece commemorates some of the most iconic match moments so far, with the potential for more to be added as we make the rundown to the final on the 14 July.

Art and tennis don't typically go hand in hand, but this stunning painting is a wonderful homage to the heritage of Wimbledon and the talent that makes the games what they are today. (If you're inspired to create your own artwork, check out our guides to the best acrylic paints and best easels for painting).

@werner_bronkhorst

♬ A Summer Place - Hollywood Strings Orchestra

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles