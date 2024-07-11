I’m amazed by this hyper-realistic Wimbledon tennis art

The official Wimbledon Instagram page has shared a delightfully detailed art piece inspired by the iconic tennis tournament. With this year's games already in full swing, the stunning painterly piece commemorates some of the most iconic match moments so far, with the potential for more to be added as we make the rundown to the final on the 14 July.

Art and tennis don't typically go hand in hand, but this stunning painting is a wonderful homage to the heritage of Wimbledon and the talent that makes the games what they are today. (If you're inspired to create your own artwork, check out our guides to the best acrylic paints and best easels for painting).

The stylish painting was created by Australia-based artist Werner Bronkhorst who creates textured sculptural-style artworks with a painterly influence. His work is renowned for including detailed miniature characters that add an elevated refinement, contrasting the abstract backgrounds.

Featuring Ladies Singles quarter-finalist Lulu Sun and a touching embrace between tennis legends Andy and Jamie Murray, the painting is a heartwarming snapshot of Wimbledon's more intimate moments. Werner's delicate brush strokes bring the scenes to life, capturing them in impressive hyper-realistic detail.

