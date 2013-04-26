McDonald's packaging gets an eye-popping makeover

We'd love it if McDonald's served their meals with a side of art

How would you like your burger meal to come with a side of artwork? McDonald's packaging is as recognisable as packaging comes but artist Ben Frost decided to mix things up by drawing some famous faces as well as some pop-culture icons onto the red and yellow box.

Ben has been exhibiting throughout Australia and internationally over the last 10 years, with his work appearing in countless magazines and newspapers including Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2006 he co-founded the online art portal StupidKrap and also began the international paste-up event ‘Paste Modernism'.

We'd love it if McDonald's actually decided to serve their fries with a side of graphic art but we all know it's too good to be true. Still, we can dream and in the meantime, check out Ben's ace character designs!

See more of Ben's French fry art over on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you make of this art project? Let us know in the comments box below!