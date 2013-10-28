How London's first superhero was made

Over the last month six of Europe's leading animation studios have been taking part in a unique 'speed animation' challenge. Curated by New York-based Cut&Paste and powered by HP Workstations, 'London's Hero' involved six teams working together to create the UK capital's first ever superhero.

Each team had just five hours to create a 10-second clip that showed a different stage of a new superhero's life, from baby to senior. Last week we unveiled the finished character in this report. And now here's some extra insight into the process, in the form of a special 'making of' video.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to learn more about the animators behind the challenge, then check out our exclusive profiles of the companies involved: namely Mummu, Golden Wolf, Fred & Eric, Blackmeal, Territory, Animade. And below you can see the finished animation:

Delivered in conjunction with ZED!

