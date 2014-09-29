Tonight at HP ZED London: learn the secrets of V-Ray

It's been one of the biggest news stories this year for anyone who works in 3D - Chaos Group and The Foundry teaming up to make V-Ray available for popular software like Modo, Katana, Nuke and Maya.

But reading about the new software will only get you so far. What you really need to see is the experts showing you the new software in action, with questions and interaction with the audience.

And that's exactly what's on offer at the opening day of HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho (7pm - 10pm).

Opening day

Simeon Balabanov

This evening at HP ZED, which is open to CG artists from Monday 29 September to Friday 10 October 2014, 3D veteran Simeon Balabanov will give a talk entitled ' The Latest V-Ray Technology for VFX' on Monday 29th September: get your ticket here.

In his presentation, Balabanov will focus on the way V-Ray 3.0 for Maya, V-Ray for NUKE, V-Ray for MODO enhance artists workflow. He'll also pass briefly over Chaos Group’s latest advances in V-Ray RT towards GPU Production Rendering.

Built to meet the creative demands of CG artists and modern production pipelines, V-Ray 3.0 for Maya is a comprehensive physically-based lighting, shading, and rendering toolkit with seamless Autodesk Maya integration. Focused on artist productivity and faster CG workflows, V-Ray 3.0 introduces a powerful set of new features and improvements.

You can find full details of tonight's talk and how to register for your free seat here.

Tomorrow at HP ZED

Damien Fagnou

Tomorrow (Tuesday 30 September) at HP ZED, there's another great talk, this time from Damien Fagnou, Global Head of VFX Operations at MPC - and this one you really won't want to miss.

Fagnou will talk about the challenges of previz in VFX and show some of the work on MPC’s new VFX previz pipeline created using Fabric Engine’s high-performance development platform and NVIDIA GPUs powering an Optix based renderer.

Having worked on movies such as Prometheus, 10,000 BC and John Carter, Damien is one of the industry's leading figures and his talk promises to be one of the highlights of HP ZED London. Make sure you don't miss your chance of getting a seat - register for this session now.

