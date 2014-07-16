The top 10 TV shows for VFX

This feature is brought to you in association with Masters of CG, a new competition that offers the chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters and win £4000 plus a trip to the SIGGRAPH conference. Find out more at the end of this article...

A couple of decades ago, special effects were the almost exclusive domain of the movie industry. No more.

Since the rise of '90s shows like The X-Files and Buffy, VFX has taken over the TV schedules, and nowadays we expect big budget special effects with every show.

Here we pay tribute to the trailblazers of small-screen digital effects over the last two decades...

Which shows did we miss off our list? Let us know in the comments below!

Masters of CG is a competition for EU residents that offers the one-in-a-lifetime chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters: Rogue Trooper.

We invite you to form a team (of up to four participants) and tackle as many of our four categories as you wish – Title Sequence, Main Shots, Film Poster or Idents. For full details of how to enter and to get your Competition Information Pack, head to the Masters of CG website now.