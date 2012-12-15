Behance portfolio of the week: Bravo Company

Bravo Company is a creatively led, independent design studio based in Singapore, which specialises in identity & brand development, printed communications & art direction.

The company was founded by two partners; artist and designer Janice Teo and Edwin Tan, a graphic designer who has worked with client's such as luxury retail company Club21 and Levi's.

Bravo Company's portfolio is overflowing with inspirational branding and graphic design projects. Here, we've selected five of out favourites, but head to Behance to check out a fuller selection of the company's imaginative and inspiring work.

Five & Dime

The team used a coin as a visual representation of this company name in this branding design

This branding design, in which a coin is used a visual representation of the company's name, was created for a café in Singapore. Five & Dime refers to a variety store where everything is sold for 5 or 10 cents, so the Bravo Company developed a series of cheap goods to be sold in the restaurant.

Bedsheet Typography

An incredibly inventive use of bedsheets!

We love the idea behind this 'Bedsheet Typography' project. The team explain on Behance, "While typophiles dream of typography in their sleep, we took out our bedsheets and made types with them and were pleasantly surprised by the brush-like strokes that they produced."

By Invite Only

The team rebranded handcrafted jewellery brand By Invite Only with an old circus theme

By Invite Only is a handcrafted jewellery brand with a rustic art direction, so the Bravo Company decided to give its new branding an old circus theme. The team created photo cards for the backing for the packaging and name cards in the style of carnival tickets.

Balzac

Bravo Company created this sophisticated identity design for an authentic French restaurant in Singapore

Earlier this year, the Bravo Company team created this classy identity design for an authentic French restaurant in Singapore. The concept of the brand was based loosely on French novelist and playwright Honoré de Balzac.

Citygolf

The team created this sleek redesign for sports bar Citygolf

This black-on-black modern and sleek design was created for Citygolf, a sports bar with golf simulator facilities. This rebrand was also applied to the company's website, the design of which showcases a distinct separation between important information and venue images.

