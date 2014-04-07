Magical Alice in Wonderland-inspired branding

We love that the branding stays true to the colours of playing cards

We've seen some outstanding uses of colour in branding over the years and this project from Portuguese agency oraviva! designers incorporates Alice in Wonderland and custom playing card designs into one beautiful branding output.

They came up with the idea of producing visuals with the same richness and graphic detail of those found on traditional playing cards (which play a pivotal role in the Alice story.

"From this starting point we created several geometric shapes related to the 'cards' theme and combined them with thin, organic lines to create patterns and ultimately some of the main characters of Alice in Wonderland," they explain. "To display the title we used Maximiliano Sproviero's 'erotica capitals', with the line used in the illustrations designed exactly the same width as the letters."

