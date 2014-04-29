America and Australia collide in this brash and brilliant font design

Ausmerica combines opposite ends of the world to showcase an extensive range of services

We've seen countries and their flags provide inspiration for a number of projects, including a recent project which saw the world's flags turned into a beautiful new font. This latest project was created for international airline Qantas to celebrate their extensive services.

'Ausmerica' is a new font created by Serial Cut that sees the studio stay true to their bizzare and avant-garde style. "Droga5 came to us with the word 'Ausmerica' - a portmanteau of Australia and America - and asked us to create the lettering, and to fill each letter with a different landmark that would illustrate a journey," said Serial Cut's Sergio del Puerto.

"The creatives told us, 'The first letter should be Sydney, the second should be the interior of the aircraft,' and so on, and we submitted our interpretations." The result is a weirdly wonderful campaign for the airline that will certainly attract attention.

Find out more about the project over on Bernstein & Andriulli.

