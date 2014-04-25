World's flags turned into a beautiful new font

What do you make of the world's first multinational font?

With the various rules and commandments of typography, creativity and imagination still reigns supreme when it comes to producing an inspiring new font. Using the world flags in a way we've never seen before, this multinational font plays on geometric patterns to showcase something really rather beautiful.

"When you set up a new hub to work with the rest of the world, it kind of makes sense to install a multinational team to do so," explains designer Luis Fabra. "Not just a local setup running a global account, but a team that has got a clue about the world out there. We invented a design tool to brand this team, and to communicate our mindset and vision - the world's first multinational typeface."

Created by Fabra and Leong Darren Abriel, this font is both creative and unique, proving that you can produce something new out of an inspiration that has been used plenty of times before. Is this going to be the world's first multinational font?

See more of the font over on the Behance page.

What do you make of this multinational font? Let us know in the comments box below!