Are you up for the Nokia Design Challenge?

Details of the Nokia Design Competition were revealed to a select audience of 200 students in Lahti and London, on Monday, giving young designers the opportunity to have their work seen all around the world. The winner will also be offered a paid internship at Nokia's London HQ among other prizes.

Although the Nokia Design Competition is only open to students from Institute of Design and Fine Arts, Lahti University of Applied Sciences, Finland, Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, London, and Parsons the New School for Design, New York, you will still have chance to take part even if you don't attend one of these institutions.

You're being asked choose your favourite designs from a shortlist of 15 - with three lucky voters scooping a Nokia Lumia 820 smartphone for their trouble.

The Nokia Design Challenge shortlist and judges

To reach the final 15, designers have to impress a panel of expert judges from the mobile and design worlds: Nokia's Anthony Dalby, vice president brand experience design; Adriana Andujar head of creative and copy at Luxus; Glenn Garriock, graphic designer at Atelier 1A and editor of formfiftyfive.com; and Computer Arts' very own art editor Jo Gulliver.

The prizes for the winning designers are:

Grand prize:

A paid design internship at Nokia in London

A Nokia Lumia 820 with their shell design

A three-day all expenses paid trip to Social Media Week in New York

A Fatboy wireless charging pillow

Two runners-up:

A Nokia Lumia 820 with their shell design

A 3-day all expenses paid trip to Social Media Week in New York

A Fatboy wireless charging pillow

15 shortlisted designers:

A Nokia Lumia 820

A Fatboy wireless charging pillow

The judges will base their decisions on the following criteria:

60% design: aesthetic appeal, presentation on the medium, balance and effectiveness

20% reproducibility: cam the design be reproduced smartly and identically multiple times?

20% Nokia-ness: does the design have a Nokia feel to it?

The deadline for entries is Sunday 3rd February with voting taking place between 6th and 13th February. The competition winners will be announced at Social Media Week in New York on Thursday 21st February.