Bold branding for top house music DJ

German design agency wir sind schoener created the branding

Coming up with an iconic brand for a individual person is a difficult task but German design agency wir sind schoener make it look easy. Creating the logo design and branding for Czech Republic born DJ Oldrich Sic Jr, the result is staggeringly sleek, simple and instantly engrossing.

"With him being a vinyl addict, with a very outgoing and humorous personality, we decided to create a playful logo with motion and dynamism to fit him best," they explain. Complete with business card designs, notebook covers, letterheads and more, the branding effortlessly comes together under one roof.

The first image below demonstrates how the logo sticks to the rules of the golden ratio. Keeping the overall colour scheme simple allows the splashes of imagery to really pop from the page. Easily encorporated into Oldrich Sic Jr's vinyl artwork, promotional posters and more, this is a branding project that certainly gets a thumbs up from us.

Have you seen any striking branding recently? Let us know in the comments box below!