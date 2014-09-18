Branding designed to make it easy to find home-made products

Could this be the beginning of a branding overhaul for well-known stores?

When you step into your local supermarket or clothing store, it can be difficult to know where certain products come from. Usually located on an obscure label or in tiny writing, Mother New York/Mother Design decided to make things a little easier by using colour in branding.

"For all the brands bringing manufacturing back home, for all the new companies building their businesses right here, American products are still too hard find," explains designer Christian Cervantes. "Flagged is an identification system within JCPenney designed to pull American-made brands together, to give them a special home, to offer them a platform, to elevate their category and to give them a symbol that unities them as one."

Transforming the JCPenney logo design into a new, 'flagged' version, it's placed upon clothes hangers, labels and more. This type of branding will definitely make it easier for customers to find American-made products and could even spark the beginning of a branding overhaul.

