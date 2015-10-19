What if Breakfast at Tiffany's was a brand?

The concept is based around the Deep Blue Something song

Producing branding concepts is a great way to get creative – taking something that you already love, be it a song, a movie or a book – and turning it into a project that could be used in real life. This project caught our eye immediately thanks to its intricate pattern work and playful execution.

"This is a project I wish was real," explains Greece-based designer Anna Trympali, who is responsible for the branding concept. "The colour and the look and feel of this project is inspired by the Deep Blue Something song, Breakfast at Tiffany's".

Featuring everything from aprons, to trays, to bags and bowls, the branding works across all aspects of the imaginary restaurant. Keeping the colour palette as simple as she has has only worked to her advantage and the success of the concept overall. If only it was real!

Encorporating the blue in Deep Blue Something

The patterns are applied to the crockery

The pattern also works well on a wooden canvas

Proving that the concept works well across the board

The stationary designs are subtle yet sleek

The bags have the same sort of effect as the chopping boards

