D&AD Awards: this year's Yellow Pencils

The 2012 D&AD Professional Awards took place last night in London, with work across 25 categories of design up for recognition. We should give a special mention to the launch issue of Computer Arts Collection, which was longlisted in the Magazine & Newspaper Design category but didn't make the cut - maybe next year, eh? Meanwhile, here's the complete list of Yellow Pencil winners - congratulations to all!
Art Direction
Art Direction for Press Advertising
Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite
Graphic Design
Catalogues & Brochures
100 Graphics of Anatomy Chart by Nippon Design Center for Gallerry Leta
Posters
Lego, Ogilvy and Mather Malaysia, Lego Singapore
Stamps
City of the Netherlands: the future in motion by Gummo for TNT Post
Packaging Design
Heineken STR Bottle by Iris Nation for Heineken
Johnnie Walker 1910 Special Editions Bottles by LOVE for Diageo
TV & Cinema Communications
Channel Branding & Identity
MK is by Ogilvy for Multichoice
Cinema Title Sequences
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo by Blur for Sony Pictures
Multi Platform Branding & Promotions
Street Summer by 4creative for Channel 4
TV Promotions & Programme Junctions
2355-ID by Euphrates for NHK
Book Design
Book Front Covers
Don DeLillo series by Pan Macmillan
Entire Books
Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King
Illustration
Illustration for Design
A Creature I Don't Know by Virgin Records (EMI)
Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King
Branding
Brand Experience & Environments
Living Masterpiece by AMV BBDO for GE
Integrated & Earned Media
Earned Media Campaign
Ghost Chips by Clemenger BBDO for New Zealand Transport Agency
Integrated
American Rom by McCann Erickson Bucharest for Kandia Dulce
The Kaiser Chiefs Bespoke Album Creation Experience by Wieden + Kennedy UK for The Kaiser Chiefs
Press Advertising
Digital Advertising
Digital Solutions & Use of Social Media
Magazine & Newspaper Design
Entire Magazines
Steve Jobs 1955-2011 by Bloomberg for Bloomberg Business Week
Product Design
Furniture Design
Tip Ton by BarberOsgerby for Vitra
Digital Design
Animation for Websites & Digital Design
3 Dreams of Black by Mirada for Rome
3LiveShop by B-REEL for Hi3G Access
Connecting Lifelines by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor
Tram Sightseeing app by Forsman & Bodenfors for Vastrafik
Interface & Navigation for Websites & Digital Design
A New Warrior by DDB Paris for Greenpeace
Websites
Dots Now by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Campaigns & Mobile Advertising
Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival
Mobile Interaction & Experience
Heineken Star Player by AKQA London for Heineken
Writing for Mobile Marketing
Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival
Radio Advertising
Radio Advertising Campaigns
Leica Radio Campaign by Be Bravo for Leica
Radio Advertising over 30 seconds
Leica - Picture Day by Be Bravo for Leica
Sound Design & Use of Music for Radio Advertising
Martin Luther King Jnr. and Nelson Mandela by Grey Advertising for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Writing for Radio Advertising
Attention Assist Campaign by Network BBDO, Johannesburg for Mercedes Benz
Direct
Direct Integrated Campaigns
Rent by 303 Group (Sydney) for Ikea
Direct Response/Ambient
Rivers of Light by LOWE/SSP3 for Minitry of Defense
Music Videos
Etienne de Crecy: No Brain by Les Tlcrateurs for Dim Mak Records
The Greeks: Is Tropical by El Nino for Kitsune
Special Effects for Music Videos
Manchester Orchestra: Simple Math by Pretty Bird for Columbia
Spatial Design
Installations
The Distance Between Mother and Child by Leo Burnett Shanghai for Shanghai QingCongQuan Training Centre
Film Advertising Crafts
Animation for Film Advertising
Back to the Start by Nexus Productions for Chipotle
Cinematography for Film Advertising
Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike
Parallels by Morton Jankel Zander for Jim Beam
Direction for Film Advertising
Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike
Dips Desperado by AMV BBDO for Pepsico
Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver
The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+
Editing for Film Advertising
Get Ready by Mirada for Fiat USA
Production Design for Film Advertising
Super In, Super Out by Morton Jankel Zander for Hahn Super Dry
TalkTalk 'Home Within Home' by CHI & Partners for TalkTalk
Sound Design for Film Advertising
PG Tips - Aaah by Factory Studios for PG Tips
Special Effects for Film Advertising
Use of Music for Film Advertising
Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver
Wonderful World by RKCR/Y&R for BBC
Outdoor Advertising
Ambient
Operation Christmas by LOWE/SSP3 for Ministry of Defense
Poster Advertising/Existing Sites
Poster Advertising/Free Format
Commemorative Plate by TBWALondon for Heineken
TV & Cinema Advertising
TV Commercials 61-120 seconds
Life Story by BBH for Barnardo's
