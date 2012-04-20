Topics

D&AD Awards: this year's Yellow Pencils

Last night saw the 2012 D&AD Professional Awards - who took home a prestigious Yellow Pencil?

The 2012 D&AD Professional Awards took place last night in London, with work across 25 categories of design up for recognition. We should give a special mention to the launch issue of Computer Arts Collection, which was longlisted in the Magazine & Newspaper Design category but didn't make the cut - maybe next year, eh? Meanwhile, here's the complete list of Yellow Pencil winners - congratulations to all!

Art Direction

Art Direction for Press Advertising
Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite

Graphic Design

Catalogues & Brochures
100 Graphics of Anatomy Chart by Nippon Design Center for Gallerry Leta

Lego, Ogilvy and Mather Malaysia, Lego Singapore

Posters
Lego, Ogilvy and Mather Malaysia, Lego Singapore

Stamps
City of the Netherlands: the future in motion by Gummo for TNT Post

Packaging Design

Packaging Design

Heineken STR Bottle by Iris Nation for Heineken

Heineken STR Bottle by Iris Nation for Heineken
Johnnie Walker 1910 Special Editions Bottles by LOVE for Diageo

TV & Cinema Communications

Channel Branding & Identity
MK is by Ogilvy for Multichoice

Cinema Title Sequences
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo by Blur for Sony Pictures

Multi Platform Branding & Promotions
Street Summer by 4creative for Channel 4

TV Promotions & Programme Junctions
2355-ID by Euphrates for NHK

Book Design

Book Front Covers
Don DeLillo series by Pan Macmillan

Entire Books
Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King

Illustration

Illustration for Design
A Creature I Don't Know by Virgin Records (EMI)
Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King

Branding

Brand Experience & Environments
Living Masterpiece by AMV BBDO for GE

Integrated & Earned Media

Earned Media Campaign
Ghost Chips by Clemenger BBDO for New Zealand Transport Agency

The Kaiser Chiefs Bespoke Album Creation Experience

Integrated
American Rom by McCann Erickson Bucharest for Kandia Dulce
The Kaiser Chiefs Bespoke Album Creation Experience by Wieden + Kennedy UK for The Kaiser Chiefs

Press Advertising

Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite

Press Advertising
Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite

Digital Advertising

Digital Solutions & Use of Social Media
The Kaiser Chiefs Bespoke Album Creation Experience by Wieden + Kennedy UK for The Kaiser Chiefs

Magazine & Newspaper Design

Entire Magazines
Steve Jobs 1955-2011 by Bloomberg for Bloomberg Business Week

Product Design

Furniture Design
Tip Ton by BarberOsgerby for Vitra

Digital Design

Animation for Websites & Digital Design
3 Dreams of Black by Mirada for Rome

Digital Design
3LiveShop by B-REEL for Hi3G Access
Connecting Lifelines by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor
Tram Sightseeing app by Forsman & Bodenfors for Vastrafik

Interface & Navigation for Websites & Digital Design
A New Warrior by DDB Paris for Greenpeace

Websites
Dots Now by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Campaigns & Mobile Advertising
Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival

Mobile Interaction & Experience
Heineken Star Player by AKQA London for Heineken

Writing for Mobile Marketing
Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival

Radio Advertising

Radio Advertising Campaigns
Leica Radio Campaign by Be Bravo for Leica

Radio Advertising over 30 seconds
Leica - Picture Day by Be Bravo for Leica

Sound Design & Use of Music for Radio Advertising
Martin Luther King Jnr. and Nelson Mandela by Grey Advertising for Nelson Mandela Foundation

Writing for Radio Advertising
Attention Assist Campaign by Network BBDO, Johannesburg for Mercedes Benz

Direct

Direct Integrated Campaigns
Rent by 303 Group (Sydney) for Ikea

Direct Response/Ambient
Rivers of Light by LOWE/SSP3 for Minitry of Defense

Music Videos

Music Videos
Etienne de Crecy: No Brain by Les Tlcrateurs for Dim Mak Records
The Greeks: Is Tropical by El Nino for Kitsune

Special Effects for Music Videos
Manchester Orchestra: Simple Math by Pretty Bird for Columbia

Spatial Design

Installations
The Distance Between Mother and Child by Leo Burnett Shanghai for Shanghai QingCongQuan Training Centre

Film Advertising Crafts

Animation for Film Advertising
Back to the Start by Nexus Productions for Chipotle

Cinematography for Film Advertising
Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike
Parallels by Morton Jankel Zander for Jim Beam

Direction for Film Advertising
Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike
Dips Desperado by AMV BBDO for Pepsico
Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver
The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+

Editing for Film Advertising
Get Ready by Mirada for Fiat USA
The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+

Production Design for Film Advertising
Super In, Super Out by Morton Jankel Zander for Hahn Super Dry
TalkTalk 'Home Within Home' by CHI & Partners for TalkTalk

Sound Design for Film Advertising
PG Tips - Aaah by Factory Studios for PG Tips

Special Effects for Film Advertising
The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+

Use of Music for Film Advertising
Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver
Wonderful World by RKCR/Y&R for BBC

Outdoor Advertising

Ambient
Operation Christmas by LOWE/SSP3 for Ministry of Defense

Poster Advertising/Existing Sites
Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite

Poster Advertising/Free Format
Commemorative Plate by TBWALondon for Heineken

TV & Cinema Advertising

TV Commercials 61-120 seconds
Life Story by BBH for Barnardo's
The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+

