D&AD Awards: this year's Yellow Pencils

The 2012 D&AD Professional Awards took place last night in London, with work across 25 categories of design up for recognition. We should give a special mention to the launch issue of Computer Arts Collection, which was longlisted in the Magazine & Newspaper Design category but didn't make the cut - maybe next year, eh? Meanwhile, here's the complete list of Yellow Pencil winners - congratulations to all!

Art Direction

Art Direction for Press Advertising

Heaven and Hell by JWT Shanghai for Samsonite

Graphic Design

Catalogues & Brochures

100 Graphics of Anatomy Chart by Nippon Design Center for Gallerry Leta



Posters

Lego, Ogilvy and Mather Malaysia, Lego Singapore



Stamps

City of the Netherlands: the future in motion by Gummo for TNT Post

Packaging Design

Heineken STR Bottle by Iris Nation for Heineken

Johnnie Walker 1910 Special Editions Bottles by LOVE for Diageo

TV & Cinema Communications

Channel Branding & Identity

MK is by Ogilvy for Multichoice



Cinema Title Sequences

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo by Blur for Sony Pictures



Multi Platform Branding & Promotions

Street Summer by 4creative for Channel 4



TV Promotions & Programme Junctions

2355-ID by Euphrates for NHK

Book Design

Book Front Covers

Don DeLillo series by Pan Macmillan



Entire Books

Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King

Illustration

Illustration for Design

A Creature I Don't Know by Virgin Records (EMI)

Let's Make Some Great Art by Laurence King

Branding

Brand Experience & Environments

Living Masterpiece by AMV BBDO for GE

Integrated & Earned Media

Earned Media Campaign

Ghost Chips by Clemenger BBDO for New Zealand Transport Agency



Integrated

American Rom by McCann Erickson Bucharest for Kandia Dulce

The Kaiser Chiefs Bespoke Album Creation Experience by Wieden + Kennedy UK for The Kaiser Chiefs

Press Advertising

Digital Advertising

Digital Solutions & Use of Social Media

Magazine & Newspaper Design

Entire Magazines

Steve Jobs 1955-2011 by Bloomberg for Bloomberg Business Week

Product Design

Furniture Design

Tip Ton by BarberOsgerby for Vitra

Digital Design

Animation for Websites & Digital Design

3 Dreams of Black by Mirada for Rome



Digital Design

3LiveShop by B-REEL for Hi3G Access

Connecting Lifelines by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor

Tram Sightseeing app by Forsman & Bodenfors for Vastrafik



Interface & Navigation for Websites & Digital Design

A New Warrior by DDB Paris for Greenpeace



Websites

Dots Now by Dentsu Tokyo for Honda Motor

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Campaigns & Mobile Advertising

Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival



Mobile Interaction & Experience

Heineken Star Player by AKQA London for Heineken



Writing for Mobile Marketing

Wi-Fiction by JWT Melbourne for Melbourne Writers Festival

Radio Advertising

Radio Advertising Campaigns

Leica Radio Campaign by Be Bravo for Leica



Radio Advertising over 30 seconds

Leica - Picture Day by Be Bravo for Leica



Sound Design & Use of Music for Radio Advertising

Martin Luther King Jnr. and Nelson Mandela by Grey Advertising for Nelson Mandela Foundation



Writing for Radio Advertising

Attention Assist Campaign by Network BBDO, Johannesburg for Mercedes Benz

Direct

Direct Integrated Campaigns

Rent by 303 Group (Sydney) for Ikea



Direct Response/Ambient

Rivers of Light by LOWE/SSP3 for Minitry of Defense

Music Videos

Etienne de Crecy: No Brain by Les Tlcrateurs for Dim Mak Records

The Greeks: Is Tropical by El Nino for Kitsune



Special Effects for Music Videos

Manchester Orchestra: Simple Math by Pretty Bird for Columbia

Spatial Design

Installations

The Distance Between Mother and Child by Leo Burnett Shanghai for Shanghai QingCongQuan Training Centre

Film Advertising Crafts

Animation for Film Advertising

Back to the Start by Nexus Productions for Chipotle



Cinematography for Film Advertising

Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike

Parallels by Morton Jankel Zander for Jim Beam



Direction for Film Advertising

Addiction by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for Nike

Dips Desperado by AMV BBDO for Pepsico

Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver

The Bear by BETC Euro RSCG for Canal+



Editing for Film Advertising

Get Ready by Mirada for Fiat USA

Production Design for Film Advertising

Super In, Super Out by Morton Jankel Zander for Hahn Super Dry

TalkTalk 'Home Within Home' by CHI & Partners for TalkTalk



Sound Design for Film Advertising

PG Tips - Aaah by Factory Studios for PG Tips



Special Effects for Film Advertising

Use of Music for Film Advertising

Pageant 90' by Euro RSCG London for Alberto Culver

Wonderful World by RKCR/Y&R for BBC

Outdoor Advertising

Ambient

Operation Christmas by LOWE/SSP3 for Ministry of Defense



Poster Advertising/Existing Sites

Poster Advertising/Free Format

Commemorative Plate by TBWALondon for Heineken

TV & Cinema Advertising

TV Commercials 61-120 seconds

Life Story by BBH for Barnardo's

