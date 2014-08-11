Delightful cubic illustrations for film festival campaign

When it comes to creating a branding campaign for a huge event, every aspect of the design must be able to adhere to each promotional piece. Spanish design agency Casmic LAB have created a beautifully cubic campaign for the 29th International Film Festival of Valencia, which took place back in June.

"The campaign ranged from poster design to adaptations such as covers, diary programmes, invitations, brochures, catalogues, and press passes, as well as larger formats such as bus advertisements, subway billboards, and flags for important bodies such as the Valencian FIlm Library," Casmic LAB explained.

The subtle yet striking execution works wonders across every aspect of the campaign. The bright colours and bold shapes make it a more than memorable project and we especially adore the animated GIFs. Take a look at just some of the examples below.

