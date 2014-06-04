Hootsuite unveils sophisticated new Owly logo

Owly has been given a sleeker, simpler look for a more sophisticated brand

Hootsuite are one of the most iconic brands on the internet at the moment, providing almost any company the kind of social media management that's required these days. Launching six years ago, they've never changed their look - until now.

Today, they've unveiled a simpler, sleeker look. Owly, the brand mascot, has been stripped of his colour and instead given a more serious look to represent the overall sophistacted rebrand. "There’s a magic to the HootSuite culture, and we want to hold on to that while also becoming a sophisticated organisation," VP of marketing Dee Anna McPherson told The Drum.

Coming ahead of a push into the European and Asian markets, the new black and white take on the logo has been rolled out across their website. What do you make of the redesign?

