How to create a show-stopping campaign

Malika Favre brought elements of her 'Hide & Seek' project to the table

Creating an eye-catching campaign for any event is a huge task, so London based agency Human After All teamed up with artist Malika Favre to bring their BAFTA campaign to life. "Malika is a master of light and shadow, she used elements of her 'Hide and Seek' approach to enrich the narrative in each cover," explains Human After All creative director Paul Willoughby.

Be inspired by these outstanding uses of colour in branding

"BAFTA needed a campaign to evoke the glamour and anticipation of the BAFTA experience, whilst celebrating the five best film nominees," Willoughby continues. "The big reveal is strongly influenced by film noir and golden-era photographs, modernised and re-imagined."

The illustrations were created by Malika Favre, who used elements of her 'Hide and Seek' approach to enrich the narrative in each colour. The cover stock of the brochures is uncoated for an extra tactile feel, with a gold foil block on the logo. "The moment when illustration roughs dropped in the inbox, I knew I was going to be in for a treat with this one," adds Willoughby.

Each poster focuses on silhouettes – highlighting the character's journies

The greatest challenge during this project was the poster for The Imitation Game, as Willoughby explains Favre's initial idea was binned. "Originally it had a very subtle Swastika as a pivotal part of the idea, but the client wouldn't understandably risk going with it. So, Malika had to bin the almost-finished artwork go back to the drawing board and pull out some new ideas," he says.

Using Indesign, Illustrator and Photoshop, the cover paper of the brochures was uncoated, with the team using the gold foil on the logo. "We wanted to capture BAFTA's timeless elegance in a moment that brings together retro-glamour and modern-classic style, along with delightful surprises hidden in the compositions."

See more inspiration inside Computer Arts 238: the portfolio issue – found inside the Computer Arts app. It's packed with advice for supercharging your portfolio.

Liked this? Read these!