How to make a handcrafted pub sign

Whether it's grabbing a quiet lunchtime pint, networking with designers or going on a big night out, visiting the pub is a popular activity amongst creatives. But some of us find it difficult to switch off from design completely, and we've all at one point glanced at a beautifully made pub sign and thought "I wish I made that".

Well, what's to stop you doing just that? To help you out, Danthonia Designs, an award winning team of traditional sign-makers in Inverell, NSW Australia, is releasing a series of videos that will give you a few handy pointers.

In the first in the series they explain how they went about making a handcrafted pub sign for The Oregon Public House in Portland. Starting from a pencil sketch, we follow the sign's progress through the Danthonia Designs workshop:

In the second video, the team starts putting together the sign; painting the panel, carving the letters, and starting to sculpt the banner:

Inspiring stuff, and we can't wait to see the next installment in the series. In the meantime, there's a ton of other 'making of' videos on the Danthonia Designs YouTube Channel.