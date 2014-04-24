Ingenious vector icon recipe cards make cookery a joy

For people who struggle to following a recipe, this new set of cooking cards, Elemntaree, by Russian identity designer Maxim Ali, may be just the solution. Unlike many text-heavy recipe books, Ali's designs, instead, uses a gorgeous set of clean, colourful, vector icons to represent each ingredient required.

The cards features a high resolution image of the tasty dish being created, along with step-by-step instructions, which are dominated by the icons, making it incredibly easy to follow.

These beautifully original and fun visual guides look just as mouthwateringly good as the dishes you can create from them. And we don't know about you, but we found it difficult to stop staring at the endless, but brilliant, animated gifs Ali has created!

