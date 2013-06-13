Animation studio's new website shows blue-sky thinking

When an agency offers "explainers" and "product videos" as core to its offering, you're going to expect its own website and showreel to explain what it does in an entertaining and easy-to-follow way - otherwise how are they going to do so for their clients? And in this respect, Polish animation and advertising company Pigeon doesn't disappoint.

Its new website design is clean, sharp and elegantly self-explanatory. Pigeon Studio has redesigned every aspect of its branding, including its logo, stationery and slogan, and a feeling of 'simple but effective' is evident throughout. We especially love the colour palette, the UI and the consistent and imaginative way the illustrated pigeon motif is applied throughout.

Pigeon Studio's website explains its offering clearly and simply

Pigeon Studio also gets points for their dynamic and lively showreel (below), which crams a year's work into one minute, accompanied by the excellent C2C track Down the Road.

To see more of Pigeon's inspiring work it's also worth viewing their other videos on the site, particularly those explaining its job searching website Happinate and photo/video sharing app Starpin.

You can find more of Pigeon's work on their Vimeo page.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen any stunning animated shorts? Let us know in the comment box below!