Branding for Japanese sword school is right on point

Corey James has created some cutting-edge branding for the Japanese Sword School. Check out his inventive approach.

branding

The colour scheme is reminiscent of martial arts uniforms and movies

Who wouldn't want a brief like this? Designer Corey James was asked to create a branding identity for the Japanese Sword School of Western Australia. And he's risen to the challenge, with a superb design that makes particularly good use of colour and typography.

“I worked with Sensei Peter James to rebrand the school, which needed a fresh visual identity to attract both tertiary students and middle-aged business professionals," James explains. "My solution involved integrating elements of refined combat with Zen-like balance and precision, producing an engaging and interactive brand identity”.

Reminscient of martial arts uniforms and movies, the red, black and white colour scheme makes an instant impact. And we love the attention to detail, which includes a ninja star business cards, as well as a sliced offering that makes us want to rush home and watch Kill Bill!

branding

branding

branding

branding

See more of Corey's work over on his website.

