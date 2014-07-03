Restaurant branding shows that broken can be beautiful

Broken can be beautiful with this branding from Jeremy Hall

When it comes to crafting an iconic brand, you've got to stand out from the crowd. You have to offer up something completely unique that will also stand the test of time, whilst keeping your creativity at the top of its game. This branding for Les Sales Gosses does just that.

Created by Quebec based designer Jeremy Hall, the branding features ripped business cards and broken promotional materials that show broken can indeed be beautiful. "The restaurant wanted to project a rebellious and elegant image," he explained.

"Thus, we designed all communication tools using these two opposing mixed values." Mixing such values together seems to have worked a treat as we can barely take our eyes off of the execution. A job well done indeed.

