Simple and chic branding catches the eye

Less is definitely more with this simple branding project

When it comes to crafting an iconic brand, you've got to stand out from the crowd. You have to offer up something completely unique that will also stand the test of time, whilst keeping your creativity at the top of its game. Here, Singapore based design agency Fable take the less is more approach.

"Set in a vintage-chic space, The Meeting Room seeks simplicity while providing a comfortable space for discussion and casual conversations after work," explains designer Jiahui Tan. "The identity takes on a simple approach – the blueprints of a meeting room and office space, with the outline of a room being the anchor visual."

Using crisp typography and a subtle colour scheme, the branding works wonders in all aspects. From the minimal business card designs to the gorgeous icon sets, Fable have done a stellar job in creating an utterly eye-catching project.

