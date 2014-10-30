Social Soup puts the fun back into branding

Adorable characters welcome in any new client with this fun branding

Creating a striking and iconic brand that's going to catch the eye takes a lot of work. Whilst some go for the sleek and minimal approach, others aim for the fun and colourful. Here, Johanna Roca and Jason Little created this quirky branding for research agency Social Soup.

"The new Identity for Social Soup comes alive with the abundant personalities of its community," they explain. "Through colour and a rich library of expressions, accessories and decorations, the Social alphabet is a friendly filter that gives genuine personality to any piece of communication."

"From signing up, to the package delivery and the final feedback loop, the Social Soup community are engaged. Playful language, personal avatar creation, a plethora of light-hearted communications and a variety of products to test, keep people talking, recommending, and coming back for more." One thing's for sure – we love it.

