SomeOne rebrands WorldPay Zinc

SomeOne's branding solution for WorldPay Zinc - a new keypad device that enables small businesses to process card payments anywhere, anytime - is bursting with colour and character, and works across everything from print to pixels to point-of-sale.
The identity plays on the chemical symbol for zinc, combined with an explosion of "airborne paint pigment", shot by photographer Simon Warren using a high-speed photo-rig.
The use of this particular equipment was intended to represent the high-speed nature of the digital payments possible through the service - capturing the "moment where two elements meet" in a striking visual way.
"We took the idea of buyer and seller coming together to create a rapid transaction," explains SomeOne’s designer Mark Smith. "The magic happens when transactions occur - buyer and seller - two colours coming together. The frozen shots are a rapid unseen moment in time, just like the millions of payments WorldPay process daily."
"It's been fun to work on such a huge project... and it looks pretty cool," grins SomeOne creative director Simon Manchipp. "Particularly for the finance and payments sector - I mean, look how dull PayPal is."
