Type takes centre stage in new cosmetic identity

The pair shied away from the normal 'handmade' approach

Any new brand needs a strong and engaging identity design. MIMÉTIZ is a new cosmetics brand that focuses on natural ingredients. Spanish graphic designers Nicole Mcleish and Helena Artola were tasked with creating a functional packaging set for a new luxury cosmetics brand.

Whilst the brief needed the pair to showcase the natural approach of the products, the pair were keen to shy away from previously outdated 'handmade' looks. "The ingredients are natural and hand-harvested in the most traditional way, but the brief was to keep the presentation in a contemporary style," they explain.

"Our principal aim was to make the products work together, so they function in a step-by-step manner, which is why the name is divided into syllables and adds an exclamation mark for the last step." Keen to avoid the traditional ‘handmade’ aesthetic, the pair ditched the original plan of hand-drawn illustration on the bottles, in favour of clean graphic patterns.

This article was originally featured in Computer Arts issue 239. The interview was previously printed alongside the wrong images and this is now the correct version.