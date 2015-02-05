Candy store branding is a real sweet treat

The brand concept for the project was the African jungle

Hong-Kong based design agency BLOW were tasked with creating a brand new identity for Lugard – a new gourmet shop that mainly offers consumers with premium chocolates, cookies, candies and other food products made with high quality, natural and organic ingredients.

"With the brand concept of African jungle and the protection of wildlife, we were asked to develop the brand identity – cheetah mascot, in-store collaterals and packaging system, uniform, a series of product packaging and environmental graphic design for Lugard," they explain.

"This time, we also played the role as a brand consultant, as well as the producer to introduce and collaborate with different partners, including the interior designer, visual merchandizer and website designer." With a number of packaging shapes, sizes and designs, the end result is as wild as it is colourful.

