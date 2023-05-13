The best tech organisers in May 2023

The best tech organisers are increasingly vital in today's fast-paced digital world. From smartphones and laptops to headphones and power banks, many of us carry an arsenal of tech devices with us at all times. However, with so many things to keep track of, it can be easy to become disorganised and tangled up in a web of cables.
That's where the best tech organisers come in, helping to keep our gadgets and accessories in order, and ensuring we can access them quickly and efficiently. And whether you're a tech-savvy professional, a frequent traveller, or simply someone who wants to keep their gadgets organised at home, there's one to suit your needs.
In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best buys on the market, which we've evaluated in terms of capacity, durability, style and value. So, let's dive in and discover the best tech organisers and best travel cable organisers to help you stay organised and efficient.
The best tech organisers available today
Best overall
Materials: leather, polyester lining
Weight: 250g
Made with full-grain leather and lined with recycled taffeta polyester, this is top of our pick of the best tech organisers we can recommend today. Designed in Sweden, its clever pockets and elastic straps make it easy to organise small items elegantly, making it the best travel cable organiser too.
Best for style
Materials: leather, 100% wool lining
Weight: 300g
Hand-crafted from premium full-grain leather, with 100% wool felt lining, this is super-stylish as well as being one of the best tech organisers from a practical point of view. Its zip pockets and two key straps are handy for small items such as charging cables, keys, ear buds, pens and credit cards.
Best for keys
Materials: leather, cotton lining
Weight: 270g
This beautiful leather case, with a soft 100% cotton twill lining, is very elegant and practical too. Its USP is a clever key chain, which allows you to pull your keys out, use them and slide them back in: the magnets will keep everything in place. It's also one of the best travel cable organisers around today.
Best for capacity
Materials: Oxford cloth, pearl cotton
Weight: 385g
Here's one of the best tech organisers for those who need lots of room inside. With three layers and 14 mesh compartments, and three adjustable dividers, it's easy to keep everything organised. There's a large zipper pocket on the first and third layers, which can be used to store tablets under 7.9 inches.
Best for protection
Materials: ABS/polycarbonate
Weight: 1.1kg
If you want rugged protection, we'd say this is the best tech organiser for you. It comes with a impact- and abrasion-proof ABS outer shell with rubberised protective bumper, helping protect your gear against drops. It's IP68-certified against water, dust, snow, sand and dirt. Plus there's a flexible lid organiser and rigid divider tray.
Best for price
Materials: polyester with C6DWR coating
Weight: 700g
Short on funds? Here's our pick of the best tech organisers for a budget price. There's nothing very special about it: this zipped bag made of polyester is small (20 x 10 x 11cm), and there's just one space inside. But the exterior features a water and dirt-repellent C6DWR coating and it's very cheap. So overall, it's great value.
How do I choose the best tech organiser?
Which option is the best travel cable organiser will vary from person to person, depending on what you need to carry. Ask yourself: how much space do you need to store your cables? If you only have a few, a small organiser may be sufficient. If you have a lot, the best travel cable organiser will have a lot more space and distinct sections to separate everything out.
Also think about what else you might want to carry. If you want to transport lots of different bits and pieces, you'll probably want an organiser with features like zippered compartments, elastic loops, or mesh pockets.