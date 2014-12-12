2015 applications for Huge School now open

Apply to Huge Schools for some of the best design training around the world

If you want to learn design, chances are Huge Schools are at the top of your list. The offer paid, accelerated training programmes for talented people who want to change the digital landscape. Whether that's UX design, technology or content strategy, Huge are the go-to for getting the most out of your talents.

They've now opened their application process for 2015 and you could be joining some of the best designers from around the world. Each summer, they select candidates from around the world come together in Brooklyn to experience ten weeks of intensive, hands-on training in their chosen discipline.

"One of this year's graduates, Cameron Worboys, is now one of our superstar Product Designers at Huge London," says Huge's Naomi Roberts. So who knows? Get your applications in and you could be the next Worboys of your chosen discipline.

