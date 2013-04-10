Topics

The résumé reinvented as a board game

Want to stand out in a tough industry? Give potential employers something to play with, with this brilliant board game résumé.

boardgame resume

Play with potential employers with The Game of Design

Wow! Creatives are continuing to impress us with their highly inventive résumés, CVs and covering letters. First, we discovered an infographic résumé that had you all debating about its relevance and now we're faced with a boardgame résumé!

This would certainly catch a potential employer's eye. Created by a designer with work woes, 'The Game of Design' includes instructions and dice as well as research, client, visual communication and composition cards.

We know it is said that employers only look at résumés for a matter of seconds but we hope that they would take some time with this one. Working in a creative industry, you would assume that they would relish a résumé such as this. We certainly do!

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

boardgame resume

