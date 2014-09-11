Designers' uniquely intricate responses to client briefs

Winning a new client in the competitive industry of design is no easy task. However, a whole host of South African designers have decided to turn the initial briefs into something creative that may unlock the secrets of great client relationships.

"In South Africa, advertising briefs are attached brown envelopes called job bags. Seeing that we weren’t receiving many briefs, we decided to intercept existing above-the-line briefs that were in the system," explains designer Jason Fieldgate.

"Instead of answering the briefs in a traditional manner, we used the physical brief as our canvas. Each design incorporated a concept relevant to the specific brand message. We then sent the clients' briefs back to them, proving that we could do amazing things with their briefs." Take a look at some of their brilliant creations below.

Do you think this would work in your field? Let us know in the comments box below!