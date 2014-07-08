Download 130 free Microsoft ebooks for designers

With 130 titles, it's the biggest ebook giveaway in Microsoft's history

It's brilliant to discover free ebooks for designers. You can't beat the gathering of information and knowledge from a team of experts for absolutely nothing. If free ebooks are your kind of thing, then you'll be pleased to know that Microsoft's MSDN blog has released a whole new batch for you to download today.

With 130 different titles, it's the largest collection that Eric Ligman and his team have ever released. Bound to help any aspiring web designer, IT pro or simply someone who's just starting out, the collection will have something for everyone.

At hundreds of pages long in PDF form, you'll spend days unravelling and unwrapping the content from these very special releases. Microsoft fans rejoice! Christmas has come early.

[via Lifehacker]

