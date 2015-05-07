Free ebook will help you get paid on time

The e-book is completely free to download today

Dealing with difficult clients unfortunately comes hand-in-hand with the life of a freelancer. Whether they're pros at micro-managing or go silent when it comes to paying up, it can be more than frustrating to earn a decent living through freelance design.

The teams at nuSchool and Webydo have come together to create this free ebook 'Pay Me or Else' that should help you to beat your client battles. Written by nuSchool co-founder Lior Frenkel, there's bonus advice from world-renowned designers such as Dan Matutina, Jacob Cass, Stephanie Walter and Cat Noone.

The book is split into three parts – 'Getting Your Money,' 'Why Clients Don't Pay' and 'Covering Your Ass' – which should just about cover everything you need to know about difficult clients. "The more designers are educated about how to handle non-paying clients, the better world and life we will all have," explains Lior.

Liked this? Read these!