Minimalist illustrations pay tribute to Ellsworth Kelly

We adore these illustrative tributes to Ellsworth Kelly

We're big fans of minimalist design here at Creative Bloq. Being able to create and portray an idea with the minimal amount of design is a feat by any means. Here, Italian illustrator Riccardo Guasco has created three beautiful minimalist illustrations and we can't get enough of them.

"These are three small illustrations to pay homage to the works of the master Ellsworth Kelly," he explains. Using clashing colours and negative space, the illustrations offer up an insightful and inspiring tribute to the American painter, sculptor and printmaker.

The project is a perfect reflection of Guasco's style, as he often plays with minimalist tendancies to create a range of stunning illustrations and works. Take a look at the rest of the project below and marvel at his impeccable talent.

What do you make of these illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!