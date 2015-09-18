Pop culture mash-ups celebrate 30 years of Mario

Believe it or not, it's 30 years since Nintendo's mascot Super Mario first hit our computer screens. Over the years, the side-scrolling plumber has earned himself a legion of fans and become one of the most recognisable video game characters.

A whole generation of gamers have grown up with Mario's adventures, including Brazil-based artist Butcher Billy, who's created these mash-up tributes.

Taking the biggest events from the last 30 years, Billy's given them a Mario twist by incorporating mushrooms, pipes and princesses. Stroll down a Mario-themed memory lane with these pixelated pictures.

See the full collection here.

