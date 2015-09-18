Topics

Pop culture mash-ups celebrate 30 years of Mario

By Graphic design  

You don't need to be a Nintendo fan to love this collection of delightful illustrations.

Believe it or not, it's 30 years since Nintendo's mascot Super Mario first hit our computer screens. Over the years, the side-scrolling plumber has earned himself a legion of fans and become one of the most recognisable video game characters.

A whole generation of gamers have grown up with Mario's adventures, including Brazil-based artist Butcher Billy, who's created these mash-up tributes.

Taking the biggest events from the last 30 years, Billy's given them a Mario twist by incorporating mushrooms, pipes and princesses. Stroll down a Mario-themed memory lane with these pixelated pictures.

See the full collection here.

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles