Vintage Nintendo manual reveals Pantone colours of iconic characters

Pantone and Nintendo collide in these delightful manual pages

Videogames – old and new – have provided some key inspiration for character design, environment creativity and, well, having fun when it comes to producing something beautiful. If you love design and gaming, you're going to love these pages from a vintage Nintendo Manual.

'Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation' is a book celebrating all things gaming by author Blake J. Harris, and these pages featured on Press the Buttons showcase the Pantone colours of iconic characters. Featuring Mario, Toad, Peach and more, it's a glorious insight into their character design.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

The whole book is a business thriller of sorts, that goes behind-the-scenes of Sega, chronicling how the small, scrappy gaming company led took on the top dogs at Nintendo and revolutionised the video game industry. Take a look at some of the charming pages below:

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

Click the image to get a closer look at the Pantone colours

[via Press the Buttons]

Liked this? Read these!