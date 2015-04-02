Top artists pay tribute to the world's best robots

Robot Envy: Zenith is a celebration of illustration and robots

Robot Envy is an online community with thousands of fans and hundreds of artists coming together to celebrate the world’s best robot art; it's an understandable progression that this robot-loving community have decided to bring out a book 'Robot Envy: Zenith' celebrating all things mechanical.

Be inspired by this amazing 3D art

Founder Dave Pasciuto (davpunk) said, "We have curated some really amazing artwork. It’s time to promote the creators and bring their work to life. This is why we launched Robot Envy: Zenith." Currently on offer via Kickstarter, the book comes with a hardback cover and an impressive 192 pages.

Artists included in the project are Dacosta, Brian Despain, Boris Bakliza, Emerson Tung, Bambino Monkey and Eric Joyner to name just a few. With $10 off for Kickstarter backers, it's a must-have for any sci-fi, action and illustration fans.

