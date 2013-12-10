The 66 most iconic robot designs ever

Click the image to see the full sized chart

We love it when a plan comes together, especially when it involves some pretty inspirational illustration. As avid fans of some of the best designs in sci-fi movies, here at Creative Bloq we're easily swayed when work involves ships, gadgets or robots.

So, it was only natural that we fell head over heels for this awesome illustration from artist and designer Scott Parks. After creating his cars from famous movies chart, he's decided to branch out into the unknown with this look at iconic robots from some of your favourite sci-fi movies and television programmes. Illustrations include the likes of Bender from Futurama, C3PO and R2D2 from Star Wars and an adorable Wall-E from the Pixar smash-hit movie.

Okay, so we're not sure that some of them are technically robots (there may be some hairsplitting over the inclusion of the daleks, for example), but we'll leave that debate to others. What we're more interested in is - how many can you name?

[via Design Taxi]

Could you name all of the illustrated robots? Let us know in the comments box below!