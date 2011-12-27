Your work in vinyl

Now that visions of sugar plums have danced their merry way out of our subconscious minds, perhaps it's time for fiends and monsters to take over? To kill some hours between now and New Year's Eve, one thing you could do is come up with a dastardly character design for the Design a Fiend competition being held by Dudebox and Pete Fowler. If you win, you'll see your work recreated as a vinyl toy.

Entering is easy - all you need to do is visit the Dudebox competition page, download their character template PDF and start drawing. Send your design in before midnight on New Year's Eve and your work will be reviewed by the panel. The winning design will become part of the Pete Fowler and Fiends range of vinyl toys. Dudebox will work with you on converting your design in to a 3D character for manufacture.

Two of Pete Fowler's recent character creations

Dudebox is a new collaborative. This first range of toys with Pete Fowler will also include work by Mark Gmehling, Attaboy and The Yok - all of whom are accomplished creatives with varied portfolios that cover character design, illustration, street art and more. As a collab, they've got plans to work across a range of media but their first products will be the vinyl toy range.

Meet German character design expert Mark Gmehling

If you win this competition, your design will nestle alongside their works and those of Pete Fowler, well known for his Monsterism range as well as a panopticon of other character designs. He's also an artist and illustrator, and has worked extensively in music packaging with bands such as Super Furry Animals, Hot Chip, The Magic Numbers and Acid Mothers Temple. Dudebox decided to work with him because they regard him as the godfather of the vinyl collectibles movement in design.

Watch for more new projects from Dudebox in the early months of 2012.