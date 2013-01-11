Colour-match your pint with the Beertone colour chart

We love a good idea almost as much as we like a beer here at Creative Bloq - and this latest venture from Alexander Michelbach and Daniel Eugster combines the two! Beertone is a colour palette for beer, with the first palette featuring 202 top beers from across the world.

How does it work?

Both Alexander and Daniel come from Advertising Agency backgrounds. They wanted to create something that combined their love for colour and beer, as well as being fun for the user.

Each card will feature the following information:

Colour

Beer bottle

Alcohol by volume

Brewery

Beer Name

Colour Information

Brewery Site

Beer Description

The guys are currently working on Beertone editions focused on country of origin, including German and Brazilian beers. You can also suggest a beer of your own via the Beertone Facebook page. As the concept is already proving popular among press and beer-lovers alike, we have no doubt that Beertone will prove to be a hit.

The name was created to be used as a universal language

How can I get one?

Beertone is currently available for pre-order in three packages. For $59, you get a Beertone Colour Chart with more than 200 beers from Switzerland, one 1-litre Bier Mug and Beertone stickers. Plus the first 50 orders will receive a free t-shirt. You can also pre-order the $49 and $39 packages.

Watch this! Enjoy the colour of your beer:

If you're in love with the idea of Beertone, you can also donate to the Beertone cause via the Beertone Paypal page.

