Brilliantly playful superhero illustrations still pack a punch

You won't tire of flat design after looking at the brilliant work of Bunka

French artist Bunka has created a series of superhero illustrations which take cues from the flat design trend, including Batman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man. As a toy designer, Bunka's style comes across as playful and fun-fuelled as can be and we couldn't be happier to have discovered his works.

When he's not illustrating superheroes, he can found creating artistic tributes to his favourite films, musicians and TV shows as well as producing colourful, geek-filled characters. Take a look at some of our favourite pieces below.

