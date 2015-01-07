Learn new painting skills with the new ImagineFX

Miles Johnston created this image from scratch especially for ImagineFX

Whether you paint digitally or use traditional methods, we've lined up some of the art world's biggest stars to help you out in the new issue of ImagineFX, out now

Our dreamy cover comes directly from Miles Johnston's imagination, and he explains how he created it. We have workshops with Robh Ruppel, Arthur Mask, Carmen Sinek, Steve Argyle and Paris Christou. See the world's most amazing concept art. Find out how to make 2015 your best year yet from the industry's top talent. And take part in some life drawing with BLDC Seattle.

Steve Argyle hit the road with his Cintiq to create this workshop

All this plus your usual favourites: a 16-page section dedicated to traditional art; the latest news from the fantasy art community; digital and traditional art FXPose galleries; and many more workshops and Q&As.

Concept artist Charlie Bowater gives us a peek inside her sketchbook.

And you'll find a ton of assets available to download, along with video workshops. See magazine for more details. Order your copy here.