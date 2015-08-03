Pooches gain powers in this superhero mash-up

Is a pug the right choice for Captain America?

What are two of the best things in the world? Dogs and superheroes, of course! So when we spotted this illustrative series combining the two, we just had to share it with you. Created by American illustrator and artist Josh Lynch, your favourite pooches will soon become your favourite heroes.

Featuring the likes of Iron Man – as a chihuahua of course – Thor, Captain America and Spiderdog, the illustrations are not only brilliantly put together, the attention to detail is incredibly inspiring. From Wolverine's cigar to Iron Man's martini, it's these little touches that we like so much.

If you can't get enough of these offerings, there's more dog-superhero mash-ups over on Lynch's Behance; including even more heroes of the Marvel universe. These are a must for comic and dog fans alike!

The series features favourites from the Marvel universe

Forget Spiderpig – Lynch has created Spiderpug

We love the little details in every illustration

Thor depicted as a trusted breed, of course

Iron Man couldn't be anything other than a chihuahua

Lynch has created even more Marvel dogs, which you can see on his Behance

